Raveena Tandon: Have seen Athiya Shetty grow and so proud to see her on big screen

Actor Raveena Tandon, who is currently seen judging celebrity couples dance reality show – Nach Baliye 9, felt proud to see her then co-star Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty on the big screen.

Athiya Shetty along with her co-star of Motichoor Chaknachoor, and one of the finest actors of Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, reached the sets of Nach Baliye 9 for the semi-finale episode. On meeting Athiya, Raveena said, "I know her since her childhood days and I have seen her grow."

She adds, "My husband and I watched the trailer of their upcoming movie together and I felt so proud to see her on the big screen. I immediately called Suniel and told him that Athiya is going to rock in this film. I feel she has done a commendable job for a new comer and has caught onto the Bhopali accent very well for her role."

After this heartfelt message from Raveena, Athiya requested to share the stage with the diva on her father's song 'Sheher Ki Ladki' that Raveena and Suniel recreated recently. "You have danced with my dad (Suniel Shetty) but this time, I personally want to dance with you on this song," said Athiya who is a huge fan of the actress.

It was then that Athiya fulfilled her dream of dancing with Raveena and Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the much-loved song, Sheher Ki Ladki along with the contestants of Nach Baliye 9!

