MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Raveena Tandon: Have seen Athiya Shetty grow and so proud to see her on big screen

Updated: Oct 26, 2019, 18:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Athiya Shetty along with her co-star of Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, reached the sets of Nach Baliye 9 to promote their film.

Athiya Shetty, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Raveena Tandon. All images sourced from the PR.
Athiya Shetty, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Raveena Tandon. All images sourced from the PR.

Actor Raveena Tandon, who is currently seen judging celebrity couples dance reality show – Nach Baliye 9, felt proud to see her then co-star Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty on the big screen.

Athiya Shetty along with her co-star of Motichoor Chaknachoor, and one of the finest actors of Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, reached the sets of Nach Baliye 9 for the semi-finale episode. On meeting Athiya, Raveena said, "I know her since her childhood days and I have seen her grow."

She adds, "My husband and I watched the trailer of their upcoming movie together and I felt so proud to see her on the big screen. I immediately called Suniel and told him that Athiya is going to rock in this film. I feel she has done a commendable job for a new comer and has caught onto the Bhopali accent very well for her role."

Nach Baliye 9

After this heartfelt message from Raveena, Athiya requested to share the stage with the diva on her father's song 'Sheher Ki Ladki' that Raveena and Suniel recreated recently. "You have danced with my dad (Suniel Shetty) but this time, I personally want to dance with you on this song," said Athiya who is a huge fan of the actress.

Nach Baliye 9

It was then that Athiya fulfilled her dream of dancing with Raveena and Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the much-loved song, Sheher Ki Ladki along with the contestants of Nach Baliye 9!

Watch the semi-finale episode of Nach Baliye 9 this Saturday-Sunday at 8 PM only on Star Plus

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

athiya shettyraveena tandonnawazuddin siddiquiNach BaliyeEntertainment Newstelevision news

Shilpa Shetty, Sridevi, Raveena Tandon turn heads at Anil Kapoor's Karva Chauth bash

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK