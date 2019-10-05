Raveena Tandon on Nach Baliye 9: Can never step into Madhuri Dixit's dancing shoes

It's not every day that a legendary Bollywood actress will admit of not being able to match dance steps to another living legend. This is exactly what happened on the recent shoot of celebrity dance reality show – Nach Baliye 9! Raveena Tandon who is one of the judges on the show admitted that she will never be able to dance the way another dancing diva from Bollywood does! This dancing sensation and inspiration is none other than the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit!

Dancer Nityaami Shirke, who has been impressing the audience with her fantastic performances along with her beau Shantanu got an opportunity to give a solo performance on the show. The performer chose to dance to Kathak dance form which has been immortalised by the evergreen actress Madhuri Dixit through her different performances in the Bollywood industry. Madhuri is an inspiration for millions of youngsters all over the country.

After an impressive performance by Shantanu Maheshwari's girlfriend Nityaami Shirke, Raveena Tandon congratulated her and said, "Kathak as a dance form is very difficult. We all know that a benchmark was set by Rekha Ji and after that, if anyone did it again I would have to say its Madhuri Dixit! I can't even imagine getting into her dancing shoes in this life!"

Nityaami also shared stills from her act on social media, wherein, she penned her thoughts about the dance form.

She wrote: "So this week we go solo! And the song our team picked for me, was a bit of a tribute to Madhuri Dixit. Though in all honesty, no one in this world could do justice to a legendary dancer like her. But I was fortunate enough to be able to perform to one of her iconic songs with a bit of a twist, literally So please gustakhi maaf karein. That being said, our entire team @macedon008 @subhash92_desihopper @mohitantony and @dhanshree.yadav have pushed themselves like crazy to come up with this concept, specially given my injury, so I hope you guys enjoy the performance as much as I did performing it [sic]"

Looks like this week's Nach Baliye 9 is going to be a complete treat for the audiences!

