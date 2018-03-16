Raveena Tandon plans a grand bash for daughter Rasha's 13th birthday

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha turns 13 today



Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha

The doting mom Raveena Tandon has planned an elaborate bash to make her daughter Rasha's landmark birthday special. Last evening, the celebrations kicked off on board a yacht. The actor shared a snapshot of the cake (inset) on Instagram. She wrote, “And before you know it. They are teenagers. Happy 13th my baby (sic).”

Having recently turned brand ambassadors for animal welfare organisation In Defence of Animals, Raveena Tandon's children, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan Thadani have already started raising funds for the NGO. Talking about their effort, Tandon says, "My children have created around 200 to 250 handmade bracelets and collected Rs 50,000 by selling them in their school, and among friends. The money is being used for the betterment of the animals."

