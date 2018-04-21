Raveena Tandon wants abused animals to be set free

On World Circus Day today, Raveena Tandon wants them to be where they belong - in the wild

On World Circus Day today, Raveena Tandon has extended support to the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), which has been campaigning for the freedom of abused animals. As a first step, the actor is keen to put an immediate end to the use of animals in circuses. She wants them to be where they belong - in the wild. Ravs feels artisans should showcase traditional art forms in the Big Top instead.

