Raveena Tandon: Wasn't sleeping around with heroes for roles or having affairs

Raveena Tandon made some explosive revelations in her tweets after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput about how she lost out on a number of films and replaced at the last moment. There have been a lot of talks about the issue of nepotism and groupism ever since the tragedy has happened.

And now in an interview with Pinkvilla, she has made a lot more revelations about her experiences in Bollywood and how she refused to succumb to the needs and demands of people. She first talked about the kind of people that existed and said, "There used to be these cabals which used to have the heroes, their girlfriends and their journalist chamchas."

She added, "What used to shock me was that a lot of these female journalists would do something like this to another woman. When they now stand up and say, we're feminists and writing ulta-feminist columns, I'm like really? That time, they never supported me because the hero promised them the next cover."

She then went to talk about how she made it big in Bollywood without any Godfather. "I didn't have godfathers, wasn't part of camps and didn't have heroes promoting me. I was not sleeping around with heroes for roles or having affairs. In a lot of cases, I was considered arrogant because I wasn't pandering to what the heroes wanted me to do, laughing when they wanted me to laugh, sitting when they asked me to sit."

That's not all, in another interview, she spoke how people in the industry plan your failures and how there are good and bad people in every field. Tandon stated, "There are politics, I agree. And there are good people and there are bad people. This is what I had written in my tweet also. And there are bad people who do plan your failure; I've been through it. They are the ones who would want to see you down and removed from films. It's literally like classroom politics. They play dirty games."

She added, "But people like this are there in every industry. We're in a high profile glamorous job and the competition is cut-throat, so it gets highlighted."

