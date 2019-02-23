Ravi Dubey calls out Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs contestants through his own rap song

television

Inspired by Gully Boy, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs host decided to step away from the usual way of introducing the contestants of the show.

Ravi Dubey

Actor-host Ravi Dubey doesn't count music as one of his strengths but says he feels connected to it. Inspired by Gully Boy, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs host decided to step away from the usual way of introducing the contestants of the show. He tried his hand at rapping while shooting for the singing-based reality show, read a statement from Zee TV.

"Music is not my forte but I have always felt connected to it. I have always gone back to music in my own ways," Ravi said.

"Today, I connect with music and I am attached to it through this stage and through you all," he added.

The anchor called out their names through his own rap song. The upcoming episode will witness judge Shaan sing along with a contestant.

