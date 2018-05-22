Ravi Dubey takes cue from Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan for his new game show

Ravi Dubey's new game show will be featuring soon on television and for the promos, the actor has been donning various avatars, Ranveer Singh's Allauddin Khilji being one of them



Ravi Dubey. Pic/Instagram



Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey will be seen in a new show on Star Plus soon. The show titled Sabs Smart Kaun is one of its kind, where common people will come and answer with their wisdom and can win some great deal of prizes. This will be the first time Ravi Dubey will be seen hosting this kind of a game show. So when he was asked if his show will be compared to Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati and Salman Khan’s 10 Ka Dum which will be returning on the tube soon. So is he prepared for the comparison? On this Ravi clarified that comparison is bound to happen. We cannot do anything about it, but we will try to provide the nation with a good game show.

Ravi also added that “there is no doubt that Indian television has had some great hosts and I try to learn from them. And I have also learnt something from them.” Ravi also says that he has learnt how to treat common people on your show, from some great hosts. “The way other hosts give respect to commoners on the show, our efforts are also the same and we hope we don’t fail at it in the one hour we have been given.”

As of now, only commoners will appear on Ravi Dubey’s show however in the future some celebrities might also get associated with the game show.

