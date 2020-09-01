Ravi Ganatra's working pattern amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is all things inspiring

Ravi Ganatra is a well-educated and self-made businessman based in Mumbai, India. His degree in engineering combined with a post-graduate degree in management gives him the perfect skill set to invest in new, successful ventures.

Mr. Ganatra is an avid supporter of the Make-in-India movement, focusing on revitalizing and strengthening the nation’s workforce. In doing so, he seeks to advance India in the world of manufacturing. The latest of his ventures is Stalwart International Private Limited.

Soon to merge with a reputable, established company that manufactures chemical and pharmaceutical equipment, Stalwart is growing rapidly and reaching new heights of success.

Many industrialists have been grappling with the economic slowdown, especially in the time of COVID-19. Ganatra, however, is determined not to be affected. Instead of instituting mass layoffs, he’s recruiting. Instead of making cutbacks, he’s creatively and constructively leading his organization to thrive during this time of economic downturn.

To ensure that everyone is working toward the same goal, he shares his vision for the future with every person in his organization. It seems that the phrase, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together,” is one by which Ganatra’s leadership style can be defined.

This skill set is essential during the current global crisis caused by COVID-19. When asked how he’s helping frontline workers, Mr. Ganatra says that they play a major role in preventing the spread of the virus, and the provision of sanitation and personal protective equipment is essential. The health of the workers – and by association, their families – is a top priority.

He’s also very determined to prevent any salary pay-cuts or layoffs. Rather than putting the burden on his workers, Mr. Ganatra is determined to shelter those in his organization until the country emerges well and recovers from the brief economic slowdown.

To ensure that no pay-cuts are necessary, expenses and investments are treated conservatively. Operations continue according to permissible guidelines that protect the health and safety of those working within the organization. When possible, employees work from home for increased safety.

During these times, Mr. Ganatra prefers to focus on both the physical and financial well-being of those employed at Stalwart.

While you may be thinking that Mr. Ganatra is very generous and kind to maintain this mindset in the face of adversity, he may disagree with you. He feels extremely fulfilled by his work and humbled by the experience. He’s grateful to be able to use his skills in a way that can help those within the reach of his influence.

If you knew him personally, this would be no surprise to you that Ravi loves to invest in others, especially his friends and family. This family man is also passionate about staying fit, learning new skills, and carefully crafting to-do lists.

With consistent self-improvement as a top priority, you’re sure to see great things from Ravi Ganatra today and in the years to come.

