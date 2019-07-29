Ravi Goenka: Harish Garg was held for criminal defamation

crime

According to Ravi Goenka, Harish Garg was placed under arrest on the order of the Ballard Pier magistrate for criminal defamation

The president of south Mumbai’s Radio Club, Harish Garg, was placed under arrest on the order of the Ballard Pier magistrate for criminal defamation filed by Ravi Goenka, special public prosecutor at the Income Tax department. Garg was placed under arrest on July 22 and released on bail bond of Rs 10,000 immediately, claimed Goenka.

The current issue between the duo began after Goenka, also a member of the elite Radio Club was allegedly denied the contact details of its members by Garg, to campaign for membership to its managing committee. Goenka had moved the city civil court where he had urged the magistrate to direct the Radio Club to facilitate him with the contact details so he could continue to campaign for the election which was in November 2018.

Based on the application, the court had asked Radio Club to facilitate him with the contact details, but despite an assurance, Radio Club did not furnish him with the details. When Goenka made a public statement that the elections at the Radio Club were rigged, Garg had made a counter-statement saying, "No court has given them (Goenka and his supporters) an interim relief. They wanted to bar the election but they failed. All their attempts to defame us and cancel the election have failed."

Followed this, Goenka filed a criminal defamation case in the 38th Ballard Pier court on November 28, 2018, after Garg allegedly made this statement. "The court has issued process against the president of Radio Club for defaming my reputation under section 499 of the IPC. Garg was arrested and I will fight till the end. The matter is sub-judice and it will not be proper to comment on it," Goenka stated.

Garg denied that he had been arrested. "No order to arrest me has ever been passed/issued by any court at any time. I have never been arrested. Filing of bail bond and surety have been done to comply with the requirements of court against the complaint filed by Ravi Goenka against me," said Garg. Previously, the Colaba police in February had filed an attempt to murder case against Garg, on the directive of the Esplanade court. The complainant was Goenka, who had alleged that Garg attacked and threatened to kill him.

