Ravi Jadhav: Delhi High Court immediately cleared my film Nude

Ravi Jadhav on how Marathi movie Nude overcame plagiarism charges, CBFC's wrath, to hit screens



A still from Nude

Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav stands vindicated. His Marathi film Nude hits theatres today, after more than its fair share of struggles. Apart from its tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification, the movie, which revolves around a young woman who works as a nude model, landed in hot water when writer Manisha Kulshreshtha accused the makers of plagiarism. Fortunately, on April 19, the Delhi High Court ruled in Jadhav's favour and cleared the film for release.



Ravi Jadhav

Jadhav said, "I was sure that there wouldn't be any issue because I hadn't copied anybody's work. On watching the film, the judges of Delhi High Court didn't find any similarities and immediately cleared it."

Ask him if the experience has made him wary and the director says, "I have become conscious, but it won't stop me from telling the stories that I want to."