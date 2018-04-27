Ravi Jadhav: Delhi High Court immediately cleared my film Nude
Ravi Jadhav on how Marathi movie Nude overcame plagiarism charges, CBFC's wrath, to hit screens
Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav stands vindicated. His Marathi film Nude hits theatres today, after more than its fair share of struggles. Apart from its tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification, the movie, which revolves around a young woman who works as a nude model, landed in hot water when writer Manisha Kulshreshtha accused the makers of plagiarism. Fortunately, on April 19, the Delhi High Court ruled in Jadhav's favour and cleared the film for release.
Jadhav said, "I was sure that there wouldn't be any issue because I hadn't copied anybody's work. On watching the film, the judges of Delhi High Court didn't find any similarities and immediately cleared it."
Ask him if the experience has made him wary and the director says, "I have become conscious, but it won't stop me from telling the stories that I want to."
Wowed by Vidya
As his film sees the light of day, Jadhav expresses his gratitude to CBFC member Vidya Balan. The film had run into trouble with the CBFC last September when the examining committee had asked for several cuts. "Chairman Prasoon Joshi then set up a special jury presided by Vidya Balan to view the film for certification. Along with the other Board members, she viewed the film in the right perspective and decided to give it an A certificate without any cuts. She praised my work and the actors' performances."
