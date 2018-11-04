Ravi Kishan: Batla House finest break of my career

bollywood

Ravi Kishan

Actor Ravi Kishan, who will be seen working with actor John Abraham in Batla House, says the upcoming film is one of the finest breaks of his career. "I am playing a very strong role in this movie 'Batla House' and it is one of the finest break for me in my career and I feel very fortunate for this opportunity. The story is very intense... I'm playing a cop in the movie," Ravi said in a statement.

Ravi said it was a "lovely experience" working with John in the film. The Bhojpuri star will also be seen in Mohalla Assi, starring Sunny Deol and Sakshi Tanwar. "This film is very beneficial for me in terms of performance and the character is very much realistic and heartfelt," he added. Mohalla Assi, which received a censor certificate after a battle that lasted almost two years, will finally hit the screens on November 16.

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial, based on Kashi Nath Singh's book Kashi Ka Assi that dissects the politically-charged events of 1990 and 1998 -- including the Ram Janmabhoomi issue and the implementation of the Mandal Commission -- was cleared with an 'A' certificate earlier in September.

