Ravi Kishan collaborates with Thai actor Guy Ratchanont Suprakob

Ravi Kishan

Actor Ravi Kishan and Guy Ratchanont Suprakob from Thailand have joined hands for an Indo-Thai project. "Ratchanont is in India. We will release a movie together with our respective production houses. The movie will be shot in India and Thailand as well. It will be a Indo-Thai movie.

"The shooting will start in June and will go on floors later this year. The script is ready," Ravi said in a statement.

Suprakob is excited about this collaboration.

"Since my childhood I have been watching Bollywood films by translating into Thai language. That's why I am eagerly looking forward to this collaboration. I am grateful to Ravi for sharing this opportunity.

"We will make a strong Indo-Thai connection through this film. I'm in India and loving the culture and environment here," said the actor from Thailand.

