Ravi Kishan's father Pandit Shyam Narain Shukla passes away in Varanasi

Actor and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) member of parliament from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan's father Pandit Shyam Narain Shukla passed away in Varanasi on Tuesday. The Bullet Raja actor's father was admitted to the Banaras Hindu University Hospital.

Ravi Kishan took to his Instagram account to share the sad news. The actor shared a picture of his late father.

Ravi Kishan's father's last rites were performed at Varanasi's Manikarnika ghat on Wednesday. His last rites were attended by hundreds of Ravi Kishan's followers and supporters.

On the work front, Ravi Kishan will be next seen in Sab Kushal Mangal, starring Akshaye Khanna. The movie slated to release on January 3 will also mark the debut of Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan.

