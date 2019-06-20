Ravi Pujari gang threatens MNS Thane chief Avinash Jadhav for his life

national

Naupada police have registered an extortion case against Pujari and three others. The police have also arrested Sandesh Shetty

Gangster Ravi Pujari

Ravi Pujari gang members threatened Raj Thackeray-led MNS's Thane unit chief Avinash Jadhav for his life.

Naupada police have registered an extortion case against Pujari and three others. The police have also arrested Sandesh Shetty.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Shetty, resident of Prabhadevi had demanded Rs 24 lakh from a businessman in Navi Mumbai for Suresh Pujari and Prakash Pujari.

Avinash Jadhav contacted Shetty as soon as he got to know of the incident. However, he disconnected the call saying that Pujari had asked him to do so.

Jadhav received calls from an international number on his mobile phone threatening him to not get involved in the businessman matter. The number was reportedly of Suresh Pujari's aide Prasad.

The police are investigating the matter.

