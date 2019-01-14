Ravi Shankar Prasad asks Odisha CM to consult Chief Justice on HC benches

national

Bhubaneswar: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has advised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to consult the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court for setting up permanent benches in western and southern parts of the state.

"It is imperative that the Chief Justice of the High Court is consulted and recommendations of the Orissa High Court obtained before setting up any Bench(es) of the High Court in the state," said Prasad in a letter to the Chief Minister released to the media on Monday.

"It goes without saying that once the recommendations of the High Court are obtained, the state government has to provide the requisite infrastructure immediately," Prasad added.

He further said the Union Government would take further necessary action in this matter once the state government along with the High Court communicate their views.

He said setting up a High Court bench is to be considered in the light of recommendations made by the Jaswant Singh Commission and judicial pronouncement of the Supreme Court.

The reply of the Union Law Minister came in response to a letter of Patnaik, who had requested the Centre to take an early decision over the establishment of permanent benches of the High Court in western and southern Odisha.

The Chief Minister had said that the people in these areas were demanding permanent benches of the Orissa High Court.

