Ravi Shankar Prasad: Chidambaram's comments on Ram temple were provocative

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's attack on the Congress came after Chidambaram tweeted targeting the government

P Chidambaram

The BJP on Monday accused Congress Leader P Chidambaram of "mocking" the "Ram temple initiative" and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue, saying the former Union minister's comments were "highly irresponsible and very provocative".

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was a case of "classic hypocrisy" that while Congress President Rahul Gandhi visits temples and portrays himself as a 'Shiv Bhakt', a senior leader of his party was making such comments. Prasad's attack on the Congress came after Chidambaram tweeted targeting the government.

