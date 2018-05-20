Ravi Shankar Prasad to visit 'digital village' in Uttar Pradesh

Dhanauri is India's one of the first 100 digital villages. This village has a top-class digital infrastructure and was revamped with an aim to promote digital economy and empower the citizens

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Union Minister for Electronic and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday will visit digital village Dhanauri Kalan in Gautam Budh Nagar District of Uttar Pradesh.

Dhanauri is India's one of the first 100 digital villages. This village has a top-class digital infrastructure and was revamped with an aim to promote digital economy and empower the citizens.

The village is known for its virtual world facilities in the field of infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan', the Centre aims to make six crore villagers digitally literate by March 2018.

For this, the Common Service Centres in the villages plays a crucial role.

