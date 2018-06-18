Search

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Won't tolerate misuse of data to influence polls

Jun 18, 2018, 19:25 IST | IANS

Prasad talked about other issues like the proposed triple talaq law, the ordinance to extradite fugitives including Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya

Ravi Shankar Prasad/AFP

Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday warned social media companies against misusing users' data to influence the outcome of elections, saying it will not be tolerated. Also, the government was awaiting the report of Justice Srikrishna Committee on data protection and law, said Prasad, who is also Law and Justice Minister.

At a press conference on the achievements of his ministry since the Modi government came to power, Prasad talked about other issues like the proposed triple talaq law, the ordinance to extradite fugitives including Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, the appointment of future Chief Justice, judicial appointments and putting in place a memorandum of procedure for the appointment of judges among others.

