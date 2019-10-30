MENU

Ravi Shastri's doppelganger spotted and Twitterati can't stop laughing!

Updated: Oct 30, 2019, 09:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Ravi Shastri has yet again found his way on social media feeds after a doppelganger of the former cricketer-turned-coach was spotted during a baseball match

Ravi Shastri and his doppelganger (l)
Ravi Shastri and his doppelganger (l)

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has been a topic on the internet for quite some time now. Recently, Ravi Shastri was at the receiving end of trolls after a photo of him taking a nap during the third and final Test between India and South Africa surfaced on social media.

Ravi Shastri has yet again found his way on social media feeds after a doppelganger of the former cricketer-turned-coach was spotted during a baseball match. Here is a look at the photo.

As soon as the photo of Ravi Shastri's lookalike surfaced online, users wasted no time in creating memes of the coach. Here is a look at some of the tweets.

Earlier too, a doppelganger of Ravi Shastri had surfaced online last year in November.

Ravi Shastri will be gearing up with India's new captain Rohit Sharma for the upcoming India vs Bangladesh series beginnings November 3, 2019. The 57-year-old was appointed the head coach of India in July 2017.

Ravi Shastri's doppelganger spotted and Twitterati can't stop laughing

