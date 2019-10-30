Ravi Shastri's doppelganger spotted and Twitterati can't stop laughing!

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has been a topic on the internet for quite some time now. Recently, Ravi Shastri was at the receiving end of trolls after a photo of him taking a nap during the third and final Test between India and South Africa surfaced on social media.

Ravi Shastri has yet again found his way on social media feeds after a doppelganger of the former cricketer-turned-coach was spotted during a baseball match. Here is a look at the photo.

Ravi shastri - Bhaad me gaya pitch (kyun ki yaha to bas full toss hi daalte hain.) pic.twitter.com/Ux2V1gPJdJ — Chachu Ka Ladla (@FakeRainaNephew) October 28, 2019

As soon as the photo of Ravi Shastri's lookalike surfaced online, users wasted no time in creating memes of the coach. Here is a look at some of the tweets.

He also looks like Pablo Escobar. — Rishabh (@rishabh_munot) October 28, 2019

your timeline has been blessed by the mario bros, RT and you will receive twelve delicious ravioli in the night — Pumpkin Psy Costanza (@J_Holla) October 27, 2019

Earlier too, a doppelganger of Ravi Shastri had surfaced online last year in November.

When BCCI refuse to pay your travel allowances pic.twitter.com/MdgZl71925 — D J ðÂÂ§ (@djaywalebabu) November 4, 2018

Ravi Shastri will be gearing up with India's new captain Rohit Sharma for the upcoming India vs Bangladesh series beginnings November 3, 2019. The 57-year-old was appointed the head coach of India in July 2017.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates