Ravi Shastri, Hardik Pandya, ex-cricketers applaud Virat Kohli's boys on Twitter

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri led the applause for Virat Kohli's team after their managed to create history following a complete 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand in the latter's home on Sunday.

Team India, who was led by Rohit Sharma in the absence of Kohli, defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the fifth and final T20I at Mount Maunganui. In the process, India became the first team in cricket history to ever defeat New Zealand in their own home turf in a T20I series.

"Incredible last three games. Well done #TeamIndia 5-0 #NZvIND (sic.)" said Ravi Shastri on Twitter.

It may have been a whitewash but there were quite a few close matches in the series. India came from the brink of a defeat twice in the third and fourth T20Is to force the match into Super Overs to win them.

"Team India! Well done to everyone," said all-rounder Hardik Pandya on social media. Although Pandya was hoping he could make a comeback in the Test team for the upcoming series, it was confirmed this Sunday, that Pandya would be missing the series.

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan also took to Twitter to compliment the team. Sehwag commended the fact that India were able to restrict New Zealand repeatedly in the series.

"Whether 2 required of 4 balls , 18 required of 3 overs or 57 needed of 9 overs, all with plenty of wickets in hand for New Zealand in the last 3 T20's, #TeamIndia just being simply brilliant in not giving up. A well- deserved Whitewash, great spirit #NZvIND" said the former batsman.

"White wash by team India here in New Zealand in the t20. This will be remembered for a long long time. Big plus for me how fast bowlers have bowled under pressure apart from bumrah (sic.)," said Pathan.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also congratulated the team. "Congrats #TeamIndia for a thrilling series victory with an impregnable win by 5-0. (sic.)" he tweeted.

