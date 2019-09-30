Ravi Shastri has to be reappointed if CAC is found conflicted

New Delhi: In a major twist, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri's position (appointed till the 2021 World T20 in India) could come under the scanner and he will need to be re-appointed at the post if the BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain finds the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy guilty of conflict. The Ethics Officer sent notices to the three on Saturday and has asked them to reply by October 10 after MPCA life member Sanjeev Gupta alleged that the trio is conflicted as per the Lodha Panel's proposal of one man, one post.

Process to be repeated?

Speaking to IANS, a board functionary said that Shastri would unnecessarily have to face the embarrassment of undergoing the process of appointment again if Jain finds the CAC members to have Conflict of Interest. "The appointment of Shastri as the head coach will obviously have to be done once again if the committee members who appointed him are found to have Conflict of Interest. A new committee will then have to be formed and the whole process has to be re-opened and re-done keeping the newly registered BCCI constitution in mind as the constitution now clearly says that only a CAC can appoint the head coach of the Indian team," the functionary explained.

WV Raman in trouble

The functionary further said that the same could also hold true for WV Raman — women's team coach — as his appointment was also sent to Jain for the latter's opinion after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) was divided on the trio of Dev, Gaekwad and Rangaswamy forming an ad-hoc committee to pick him as the coach.

Shantha has other plans Rangaswamy has stepped down as a CAC member and director of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA). "I have other plans so have decided to move on. The CAC was anyway meeting once in a year or once in two years, so I did not understand the conflict," Rangaswamy told PTI.

"It was an honour to be on the CAC committee. It will be tough to find suitable former cricketers for any administrative role in the current scenario [conflict of interest]," the former India captain added.

Rai: Found no conflict in CAC

Meanwhile, CoA chief Vinod Rai said his panel never found any conflict of interest in having a Kapil Dev-led CAC. "We appointed the CAC as an ad-hoc body to specifically appoint the head coach of the men's national team. We as CoA found that there was no Conflict of Interest," Rai said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever