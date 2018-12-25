Ravi Shastri is trolled by Twitteratis after Ravindra Jadeja injury claims

Dec 25, 2018, 10:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Ravi Shastri's dubious claims of Ravindra Jadeja being injured before the second Test at Perth between India and Australia has left Twitter users fuming

Ravi Shastri is trolled by Twitteratis after Ravindra Jadeja injury claims
Ravi Shastri and Ravindra Jadeja

the Indian coach Ravi Shastri has been taken to task by users on the micro-blogging site Twitter for elaborating on Ravindra Jadeja's fitness status, which served as a justification for the all-rounder's absence from the Indian playing XI for the Perth Test against Australia. When asked about Jadeja's exclusion, Ravi Shastri had said, "Jadeja had taken an injection four days after coming to Australia because of some stiffness in his shoulder. It took a while for that injection to settle down. At Perth, we felt he was about 70 to 80 per cent fit, and we didn't want to risk him. If he is 80% fit here, he'll play.”

Here's how Twitteratis reacted to Ravi Shastri's mysterious claims on Ravindra Jadeja's fitness during the presser at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

ravi shastriravindra jadejateam indiacricket newssportssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here Are All Details From Saina Nehwal and Purapalli Kashyap's Wedding & Reception Party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK