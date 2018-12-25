Ravi Shastri is trolled by Twitteratis after Ravindra Jadeja injury claims

cricket

Ravi Shastri's dubious claims of Ravindra Jadeja being injured before the second Test at Perth between India and Australia has left Twitter users fuming

Ravi Shastri and Ravindra Jadeja

the Indian coach Ravi Shastri has been taken to task by users on the micro-blogging site Twitter for elaborating on Ravindra Jadeja's fitness status, which served as a justification for the all-rounder's absence from the Indian playing XI for the Perth Test against Australia. When asked about Jadeja's exclusion, Ravi Shastri had said, "Jadeja had taken an injection four days after coming to Australia because of some stiffness in his shoulder. It took a while for that injection to settle down. At Perth, we felt he was about 70 to 80 per cent fit, and we didn't want to risk him. If he is 80% fit here, he'll play.”

Here's how Twitteratis reacted to Ravi Shastri's mysterious claims on Ravindra Jadeja's fitness during the presser at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Ravindra Jadeja's injury in 2nd Test as described by Ravi Shastri pic.twitter.com/eWcnRd2VSL — Secret SHAWnta (@Secret_Saanta) December 24, 2018

“Ravindra Jadeja Was Perfectly Fit With Us”: Saurashtra Coach Negates Ravi Shastri’s Injury Claim https://t.co/7knGtiY9hX pic.twitter.com/6Y7uU0ow41 — Hot New Trending (@HotNewTrending) December 24, 2018

#RaviShastri and #Kohli made a selection mistake. Shastri first said Jadeja was not fit from the beginning leaving to Aus. Then he was only 80% fit before the test but still included in the 13.

Why? first why he was taken to Aus if not fully fit?

why 80% fit Jadeja was in 13? — à®¨à¯à®²à¯à®²à¯à®à¯à®à¯à®®à¯/NELLAIseemai (@nellaiseemai) December 24, 2018

i can't understand #RaviShastri .. u r thinking indians are fools.. or we don't know any thing about ckt.. if #jadeja is unfit why @BCCI select #kuladeep. u r the coach of the Indian team or any school drill master. we r feeling so sad about u r behavior.#INDvAUS — à°ªà±à°°à°¦à±à°ªà± movies only.... (@pradeep_mvelvr) December 24, 2018

They say wisdom comes with age, but in Ravi Shastri's case age seems to have come alone! Look at the somersaults he and the "full of himself" Kohli are making after goofing up the selection of the team for the Perth Test. Jadeja, who fielded as substitute "was not fully fit!" — Dr.Srinivasa Gowda (@drsrinivasgowda) December 24, 2018

Ravi Shastri : Ravindra Jadeja is 70 percent fit.



Indian audience : pic.twitter.com/jZXw8Oq4aS — Have We Made It Large? (@jaihohanuman) December 23, 2018

