Ravi Shastri on being trolled for sleeping: I don't care what people say

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was ridiculed online when he was caught sleeping in the players' enclosure during the third Test match in Ranchi, where Virat Kohli's team won easily against South Africa.

Twitterati trolled Shastri and posted comments like — 'Sleeping Coach', 'Drinks at will, takes naps during office time, gets paid in crores', '#RaviShastri is the reincarnation of Kumbhkaran'.

"Enjoy, Enjoy....I don't care what people say," said Shastri. When asked about his nap image, he said: "I don't miss a single ball."

