Ravi Shastri on T20 World Cup: I did see it coming in South Africa

New Delhi: A brilliant 2019 done with, 2020 is the year of the World T20. But before that, comes the Kiwi challenge for Team India and under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri, this team have made its priorities very clear. The longest format of the game is closest to their heart and winning on foreign soil is what they call the real deal. Speaking to IANS, Shastri spoke about Kohli's love for the longest format and the day he realised that this Indian bowling attack would be the best in the world.

What helped Kohli and Shastri realise their dream of being top performers in the longest format is a team of brilliant bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah and ably assisted by the likes of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. The New Zealand series will once again need them to hold fort in conditions known to help fast bowling.

So when did Shastri believe that this group of bowlers could actually take India to the top of the ladder? Did he see it coming? The coach answered in the affirmative. "Absolutely...no question about that. I was very clear in South Africa after we had a team meeting after the first day of the Cape Town Test. Then, seeing what they did in the second innings, I had no doubt in my mind that if they carry on in this fashion, very soon you will be an attack that will have to be contended with. The fact that they learnt to bowl as a unit, made all the difference," he said.

"You bat as a unit and the same goes for bowling. You understand the situation and go with a common game plan. It is all related to team play. Once I knew that was happening in South Africa, I knew it was a matter of time for the world to notice," he smiled.

In January 2018, India lost the opening Test in Cape Town by 72 runs despite bowling out South Africa for 130 in the second innings. The Proteas scored 286 in the first innings. At a time when many want to play in cash-rich leagues across the world, Kohli says succeeding in Test cricket is the real challenge. So how does it feel as the head coach of a team which has a skipper wanting to be the best in the Test format? Does it have an influence on youngsters as well? "Massive...not just for the Indian team, but the world when it comes to Test cricket. More than anything else, when a player like him endorses the game in an open manner where he is very clear what he wants out of Test cricket and that he enjoys that format the most.

"So, as a young kid watching the game, when they see a superstar embracing Tests, you will want to emulate him whether you are an Indian, English, Australian, Pakistani or Sri Lankan," he said.

While the bowlers have been praised by one and all, an area of constant discussion has been the questions aimed at Kohli the skipper at regular intervals. But Shastri rubbished them and said he hasn't seen one perfect captain.

