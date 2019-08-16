Ravi Shastri retains his job as Team India head coach

cricket

Ravi Shastri was selected from a list of six candidates, which included Mike Hesson, Phil Simmons, Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput and Tom Moody.

India's head coach Ravi Shastri was picked to retain his post when the Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) interviewed the six short-listed candidates today. Ravi Shastri pipped the other big names including former Australia all-rounder and Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody, ex-New Zealand and Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson. India's 2007 World T20-winning cricket manager Lalchand Rajput, former Mumbai Indians head coach Robin Singh and West Indies' Phil Simmons, who until recently was Afghanistan national team coach.

Ravi Shastri's record so far as head coach

Ravi Shastri's record since his comeback in 2017 has been very impressive, having guided the team to its maiden Test series win on Australian soil last year. In 21 Tests since July 2017, under Shastri, India won 13 of them with a victory percentage of 52.38. It's even better in T20Is with 25 wins from 36 games with a win percentage of 69.44.

The ODI record takes the cake with 43 wins in 60 games and a success rate of 71.67. The only blip could be the fact that in 2015 World Cup in Australia [when he was Team Director] and the last edition in UK, the team couldn't go beyond the semi-finals.

But the complete domination in the Caribbean, in both T20s and ODIs, indicates that he has been doing most of the things correctly. Shastri appeared via Skype while Rajput, Hesson and Singh appeared in person in front of a panel that also comprised of former India women's captain Shantha Rangaswamy and opener Anshuman Gaekwad.

With inputs from PTI

