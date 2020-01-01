Ravi Shastri spends time with Raveena Tandon, Shah Rukh Khan and Gautam Singhania in Alibaug

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

As Virat Kohli and Co ended the year 2019 on a high note by emerging as one of the most consistent cricket teams around the globe, the head coach Ravi Shastri seemed to be basking in the success of the team.

Ravi Shastri opted to kick back and relax as he caught up with Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon and business tycoon Gautam Singhania in Alibaug on New Year's Eve.

Ravi Shastri took to social media site Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo with along with Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon and Gautam Singhania and wrote, "Alibag is heaven. Great conversations with some brilliant minds of our times - Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon and Gautam Singhania #Blessed #FriendsLikeFamily."

As soon as the India coach shared it, former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is also very active on social media, extended his wishes replying with emojis of champagne bottles: "Happy New Year Ravi."

Under Shastri, India finished as the No. 1 ranked Test team in 2019 while in ODIs, the Virat Kohli-led side is currently ranked No.2. However, in T20Is, India finished the year at No. 5 in the ICC rankings.

India will kick-off their new year campaign with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting January 5 in Guwahati.

Inputs from IANS

