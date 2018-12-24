Ravi Shastri takes on critics: Easy to fire blanks when you are miles away

cricket

Ravi Shastri was dismissive of all the flak that the Indian team copped taking a dig at critics for "firing blanks while sitting million miles away". India were humbled by Australia in the second Test in Perth by 146 runs, prompting the likes of legendary Sunil Gavaskar to question the team management's selection policies and demanding more accountability from captain Virat Kohli and the head coach.

Shastri didn't take any names but in his inimitable style rubbished all criticism making it evident that he has not taken it too well. "When you are millions of miles away, it is very easy to fire blanks. Their comments are too far away and we are in the Southern hemisphere. We have to do what's best for the team, as simple as that," the India head coach fired a counter salvo at all the ex-cricketers, who haven't had exactly charitable comments about the team.

When asked about selection conundrum, Shastri said the only dilemma is whether to play Ravindra Jadeja or not unlike what some experts made it out to be. "Apart from Jadeja, I don't think there was any other selection dilemma and if there was, it is not my problem," Shastri replied with his usual swagger.

When asked about Jadeja's on-field spat with Ishant Sharma that was caught on camera during the second Test, the coach replied, "I am never surprised [by such coverage]. I love coverage, bring it on, as simple as that. In many ways, it can inspire a team to come together and let us hope it does," the coach said.

There was no surprises when Shastri backed skipper Virat Kohli, whose on-field behaviour has been questioned by the Australian experts. "He was fantastic. What is wrong with his behaviour? Of course, you can question but as far as we are concerned, he is an absolute gentleman," said Shastri.

