Ravi Shastri: You have to see what Ravindra Jadeja brings to table

cricket

Head coach Ravi Shastri explains why Ravindra Jadeja was picked over Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja hits a boundary during Day Two of the first Test v West Indies in Antigua on August 23. Pic/AFP

Kingston:

Ravindra Jadeja's improved batting and more control on a flat deck has prompted his selection ahead of a champion bowler like Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI against the West Indies, India's head coach Ravi Shastri said on Saturday.

Jadeja's selection in the playing XI ahead of Ashwin, who had a proven record against the West Indies, "astonished" none other than Sunil Gavaskar but the all-rounder silenced everyone with an under-pressure half-century and a couple of wickets in the first Test.

"Look at Jaddu, his record is fabulous. You have to see what he brings to the table. He is probably best fielder in the world now and he has improved his batting like hell," Shastri told the host broadcaster. Ashwin has always been found wanting on flat tracks outside the sub-continent. While Shastri didn't speak about the Tamil Nadu off-spinner's weakness but did speak about what stood out for Jadeja as a spinner.

"And if you see these tracks (North Sound and Kingston). From what I have seen of this track (Kingston), I don't think there would be much on offer for the spinners where you would need control," said Shastri.

On his selection in the first Test, Shastri said that Jadeja's ability to bowl on a damp wicket in the first session of a Test match was factored in. "The reason why we picked Jadeja in the first Test, was in case we fielded, and the track was damp, with his pace, he would have made life little awkward for the batsmen. He could have been used in the first session on Day One. That was the reason why we picked Jadeja even though Ash (Ashwin) is a world-class spinner," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever