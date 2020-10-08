Ravi Teja resumes shooting for Krack

Telugu star Ravi Teja resumed shooting for his upcoming film on Wednesday, going by his latest post on social media. Ravi took to Instagram, where he shared a poster of the film. In the image, the actor is seen holding a gun while he is walking. He is seen dressed in a black shirt, brown pants and completed his look with sunglasses. On the poster it is written: "Shoot resumes today."

View this post on Instagram Shoot resumes today! #krack A post shared by RAVI TEJA (@raviteja_2628) onOct 6, 2020 at 8:42pm PDT

The actor wrote alongside the image: "Shoot resumes today! #krack." "Krack" also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The action-thriller, which is Ravi's 66th film, is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Ravi, one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, is known for his work in films like "Nee Kosam", Itlu Sravani Subramanyam", "Chiranjeevulu"," Dubai Seenu", "Krishna", "Baladur" , "Neninthe" and "Raja The Great" among many others.

He was last seen on screen in the film "Disco Raja", which released in January 2020.

