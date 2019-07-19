Ravichandran Ashwin says Zimbabwe Cricket suspension 'heartbreaking'

cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin labeled the development "heartbreaking" as ICC suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect

Ravichandran Ashwin

The suspension of Zimbabwe Cricket has affected players not only in their country but it has also found an echo in cricket powerhouse India, with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin Friday labeling the development "heartbreaking".

The ICC Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect in violation of the global body's constitution which doesn't allow any government intervention.

"Extremely heartbreaking news for all Zim cricketers and their fans, reading the tweets of @SRazaB24 just shows the agony of cricketers and how their life has been taken away from them. I pray that the lovely cricket nation returns to its glory asap! #ZimbabweCricket," Ashwin tweeted.

The current elected members of the Zimbabwe board were suspended by government agency Sports and Recreation Committee (SRC) which was a violation of articles 2.4 (c) and d.

"Zimbabwe Cricket has been suspended with immediate effect. The ICC Board unanimously decided that Zimbabwe Cricket, an ICC Full Member, is in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of the ICC Constitution which imposes an obligation on Members to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government

interference in its governance and/or administration for cricket respectively," the ICC had said in a statement.

As a consequence of suspension, ICC's funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will be frozen and representative teams from Zimbabwe will not be allowed to participate in any events sanctioned by the apex body.

The ICC has directed that the elected Zimbabwe Cricket Board be reinstated to office within three months, and progress in this respect will be considered again at the October Board meeting.

The ICC Board heard both the Sports and Recreation Committee representatives of the Zimbabwe Government and Zimbabwe Cricket before making their decision.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates