Ravichandran Ashwin stuns fans with unusual bowling action during TNPL
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been known to experiment with his deliveries and bowling action and he once again left the spectators perplexed while playing for the Dindigul Dragons against Chepauk Super Gillies in the season-opener T20 match in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).
With Chepauk needing 17 runs off just two balls to win on Friday, Ashwin decided to use the opportunity to unleash his latest manoeuvre and leave the batsman as well as the fans in shock.
The off-spinner delivered the ball without a full action as his non-bowling arm remained unmoved and he completed the run-up by releasing the ball on his left foot.
This unusual action by the 32-year-old almost got him the wicket as the batsman seemed to have no clue of the ball which missed the stumps by a whisker. The ball was not declared illegal by the umpires and Ashwin came up with Kedar Jadhav-esque action for the next delivery.
Dindigul Dragons went on to win the match by 10 runs.
Twitter expectedly went berserk seeing Ashwin's new bowling action:
Ravi Ashwin’s New Bowling Action Leaves Viewers Confused#Ashwin #RavI #TPNL #TeamIndia #Cricket pic.twitter.com/RQPVktdrs8— Tentaran.com (@mytentaran) July 21, 2019
What even ððð pic.twitter.com/cM35bmpVQ2— Anas Khan (@AnasMagnificent) July 19, 2019
R Ashwin's unpredictability continues, this time in TNPL, let's see how far it goes. Btw, #BhaiOnNachBaliye9— Nikhil ð (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 19, 2019
At first when @ashwinravi99— Manish Chavda (@IManish10_) July 19, 2019
mankaded Jos Buttler I felt little frustrated. But for past 2-3 months I understood that it is necessary to become that intelligent player to deal with @ICC @HomeOfCricket rules. Game demands it. #ICCRules
This is another day for him at work ð #TNPL https://t.co/ACfN6ssnJS
With inputs from IANS
