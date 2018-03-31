Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, David Warner: 'The world simply wants to see you cry'

The world simply wants to see you cry..., lamented India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin while expressing solidarity with the disgraced Steven Smith and David Warner

“The world simply wants to see you cry...,” lamented India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin while expressing solidarity with the disgraced Steven Smith and David Warner. Ashwin hoped the Australian cricketers can put the ball-tampering scandal behind them. “...once you have cried they will feel satisfied and live happily ever after. If only Empathy was not just a Word and people still had it. God give @stevesmith49 and Bancroft all the strength to come out of this,” tweeted Ashwin. “And @davidwarner31 will also need the strength to fight it out, hopefully their players union will provide them with all the support,” he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever