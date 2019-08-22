Ravidas temple demolition: Priyanka slams BJP government over protestors' arrest

national

This insult to the voice of Dalits cannot be tolerated, tweeted the Congress leader

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Expressing her concerns over the arrest of people protesting against the demolition of the centuries-old Sant Ravidas temple, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the BJP government of suppressing the voice of Dalits.

The Congress leader tweeted lashing out at the BJP government for demolition the temple known as a symbol of the cultural heritage of the Dalits and when protested then resorting to lathi-charge, using tear gas and arresting the protestors. She called the incident an “insult to the voice of Dalits” which cannot be tolerated. Vadra said that its an emotional matter and the people’s voice should be respected."

Priyanka's tweets come hours after some protestors including Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad was reportedly arrested on Wednesday night after being charged with rioting and obstructing public-servant in the discharge of public functions.

"People protesting over Ravidas temple demolition issue clashed with policemen today evening. Some policemen sustained injuries in the incident. Some protesters have been detained and Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad also among those detained," said DCP South East, Chinmoy Biswal told PTI on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered regarding the incident at Govindpuri police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly) 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty).

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the centuries-old Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlaqabad on August 10, following a Supreme Court order.

With inputs from PTI

