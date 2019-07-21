Search

Ravindra Jadeja enjoys me time with nature

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 11:35 IST | mid-day online desk

Ravindra Jadeja posted a picture and captioned it as, "I'm safe inside the hands of my mother land !!! #beyourself #naturelife."

Ravindra Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had a war of words on Twitter with former India player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar during the ICC World Cup for calling him 'bits and pieces player', is spending time away from the limelight in his hometown Saurashtra, Gujarat. On Saturday, he shared this picture with his 932,000 Instagram followers and captioned it: "I'm safe inside the hands of my mother land !!! #beyourself #naturelife."

Twitter users commented on the player's post in interesting ways. Have a look:

