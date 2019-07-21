Ravindra Jadeja enjoys me time with nature

cricket

Ravindra Jadeja posted a picture and captioned it as, "I'm safe inside the hands of my mother land !!! #beyourself #naturelife."

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had a war of words on Twitter with former India player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar during the ICC World Cup for calling him 'bits and pieces player', is spending time away from the limelight in his hometown Saurashtra, Gujarat. On Saturday, he shared this picture with his 932,000 Instagram followers and captioned it: "I'm safe inside the hands of my mother land !!! #beyourself #naturelife."

I am safe inside the hands of my mother land !! #naturelife pic.twitter.com/4snq0mi3e0 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 20, 2019

Twitter users commented on the player's post in interesting ways. Have a look:

Will never forget your heroic innings of WC semifinal â¤ï¸ððª pic.twitter.com/wMz2Xmqfj6 — Sachin Singh (@Sachin_anshu06) July 20, 2019

So who is the better fielder, you or motherland? ð — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 20, 2019

Cheetah is sitting on the tree. So amazing to see your fielding. — Godisgreat (@NamoRules) July 20, 2019

Sanju manju agar jungle me dikhe to wahi uska sikaar kar lena — Arun (@Arun51557772) July 20, 2019

we are safe but our motherland is not safe Jaddu bhaiyya ..by 2030 half of our forests will be cut down — tirumala venkatesh (@atvbabu) July 20, 2019

Jungle no Rajja — Payal â¤ (@Payal_001) July 20, 2019

