Ravindra Jadeja's wife Reeva's car meets with accident, cop slaps and pulls her hair

Ravindra Jadeja and wife Reeva Solanki

Test cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Reeva was allegedly assaulted today by a police constable following a minor accident involving her car in Gujarat's Jamnagar city, police said.

The police have detained constable Sajay Ahir in connection with the incident. The alleged incident occurred at Saru Section road in Jamnagar when Reeva Jadeja's car allegedly hit the motorcycle of the constable who attacked her, said Jamnagar district Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sejul.

"The policeman physically assaulted Reeva Jadeja after her car hit his motorbike. We are providing all possible help to her and will take strict action against the policeman," he said. A man claiming to have witnessed the incident said the policeman thrashed Reeva Jadeja "brutally".

"The policeman mercilessly thrashed Reeva and even pulled her hair during an altercation. We saved her from his clutches," Vijaysinh Chavda told reporters. Ravindra Jadeja is currently playing in the Indian T20 2018 as a Chennai all-rounder.

Ravindra Jadeja has been part of a many a controversy off the field. Ravindra Jadeja and Riva Solanki were married in the traditional 'Kshatriya' style at Rajkot in June 2016.

Ravindra Jadeja's marriage celebrations in Rajkot were embroiled in controversy after there were reports of some celebratory gunshots being fired during the marriage procession. The firing into the air that was done by the Indian cricketer's relatives during the procession almost led to a catastrophe with Jadeja being nearly thrown off by his panicked horse.

