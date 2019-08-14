Ravindra Sante, Sunny Goyat shine as India win Physical Disability T20 Series

cricket

Chasing India's 180 for seven, the Englishmen managed just 144-9 in their 20 overs

Ravindra Sante

Riding on Mumbai boy Ravindra Sante's half-century (53) and a splendid bowling performance by Haryana pacer Sunny Goyat (2-23), India clinched their maiden Physical Disability T20 World Series title, beating hosts England by 36 runs in the final at the Blackfinch New Road ground in Worcestershire yesterday.

Chasing India's 180 for seven, the Englishmen managed just 144-9 in their 20 overs. England openers Angus Brown (44 off 32 balls) and Jamie Goodwin (17 off 13) began well before pacer Narendra Mangore (1-23), who conceded just two runs in his first over, sent back Goodwin, caught by wicketkeeper Tushar Paul, off the very first ball of his second over. Brown and Callum Flynn (28) then shared a 66-run stand for the second wicket and England seemed to be in the driver's seat, having reached 90 in just 10 overs. However, the introduction of Goyat — India's surprise weapon who didn't play a single match before this — in the 11th over turned things in India's favour.

Goyat, who was not even in India's initial squad of 16, got a chance to play yesterday after all-rounder Debabrata Roy got injured. Goyat made full use of the opportunity and sent back the well-settled Brown in his very first over and then dismissed Flynn. Thereafter, it was a mere formality for India as the hosts struggled to get anywhere near the target.

Earlier, India won the toss and decided to bat. After in-form opener Wasim Khan was out without scoring, skipper Vikrant Keni (29 off 27) steadied the ship. Besides Sante, Phanase (35-ball 36) and Suganesh Mahendaran (11-ball 33) made valuable contributions.

