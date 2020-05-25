Ravish Kapoor - India's Artistic Genuis

Perfecting the science of print technology with India's heritage and its finest craftsmanship, Ravish Kapoor is a name that commands respect in the Indian design industry. The founder of Ravish Kapoor innovative invitations under which he creates magnificent, couture invitation cards for various ceremonies. He's the most sought after designer for couples getting married around the globe to design luxurious personalized invitations for their very special events. He has curated invitations for the most prestigious events in India, Bollywood celebrities and industrialists.



A firm believer of living life king-size, Kapoor is a self-made man passionate about his luxurious lifestyle. Living most of his life in New Delhi, The dynamic designer has a taste for finer things in life; he is a connoisseur of beautiful rare acquisition, from cigars to watches, wines to luxurious cars. Ravish Kapoor has an eye for detail and a deep-rooted passion for perfection. The love for beauty permeates through other aspects of his life as well. A thorough epicurean, He simply loves travelling around the world and his experiences inspire him to create more and more outstanding designs. Kapoor is an absolute family man at heart, “He Says” my family is my number one passion, my biggest stress buster, with gleaming eyes as he relates the antics of his son and daughter.



Steeped in luxury the eponymous brand has truly redefined the art of custom made invites. A pioneer in designing personalized out of the box (pun intended) invitations, The design genie has given the ubiquitous wedding invitations a chic makeover. Over the years, he has bestowed upon invitations the stature and importance they deserve.



A far cry from the typical invitation card, Ravish Kapoor's invites spell style and elegance and are synonymous with luxury and grandeur. There is absolutely nothing that he cannot create under his design label. Like he says “You dream it, We make it”!!

