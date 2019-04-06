RAW box office collection day 1: John Abraham's film earns Rs 6 crore

bollywood

John Abraham and Mouni Roy starrer Romeo Akbar Walter has earned Rs 6 crore on day 1 at the Box Office

John Abraham in a still from the film.

Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) starring John Abraham and Mouni Roy minted Rs 6 crore at the box office on its first day's release. The film has received mixed responses from the critics and the audience. According to trade experts, the film has started off slow in comparison to other releases of 2019.

Set in the tumultuous period of 1968-71, RAW is based on true events which had an impact on the future of three countries- India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It was a period, which saw the subcontinent's most decisive battle marking the birth of Bangladesh. In just 13 days the Pakistan army surrenders unconditionally to the Indian army, making the 1971 war one of the shortest in history. India's intelligence agencies, especially RAW, played a very crucial part in this conflict, which made every Indian action precise, impactful and deadly.

John Abraham essays the role of a RAW agent who chooses to serve his country and sacrifices everything he has, even his very existence.

Talking about the trends of making patriotic films, John had told PTI, "I feel even if you don't dramatise things at times, facts make the story very entertaining. They are more interesting than fiction."

Written and directed by Robbie Grewal, the espionage thriller is a salute to those who serve the nation behind enemy lines and yet remain nameless, faceless and are often forgotten. The film also has a stellar ensemble star cast with Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikandar Kher & Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.

RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia, and Gary Grewal releases on 5th April 2019.

