RAW box office collection Day 2: John Abraham's film witnesses slow jump

RAW has received mixed responses from the critics and the audience. According to trade experts, the film has started off slow in comparison to other releases of 2019

John Abraham

Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) starring John Abraham and Mouni Roy minted Rs 6 crore at the box office on its first day's release.

Set in the tumultuous period of 1968-71, RAW is based on true events which had an impact on the future of three countries- India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It was a period, which saw the subcontinent's most decisive battle marking the birth of Bangladesh.

In just 13 days the Pakistan army surrenders unconditionally to the Indian army, making the 1971 war one of the shortest in history. India's intelligence agencies, especially RAW, played a very crucial part in this conflict, which made every Indian action precise, impactful and deadly.

After a slow start, John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter picked up on its first Saturday. According to reports, the film jumped around 30% on its second day.

According to reports, the film collected Rs 7 crores on its second day. In total, the film has managed to mint Rs 12.25 crores. It is reported that the film collected Rs 5.25 crores on its first day.

Romeo Akbar Walter is written and directed by Robbie Grewal. The film revolves around an Indian Agent who goes undercover amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan. RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia, and Gary Grewal released on 5th April 2019.

