Raw deal for Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami?

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha's inclusion in Category 'B', while Rishabh Pant remains in 'A', in the newly released BCCI central contracts has irked some members of the cricket fraternity.

Former India selector Sambaran Banerjee expressed shock at this development. "When the India captain [Virat Kohli] has said that Saha is the best wicketkeeper in the world, how can the player then be in the 'B' category? Are the India captain and the BCCI differing in their view? Red-ball cricket is somewhat like classical music—the truest form. So, how can your best wicketkeeper not get the best contract," Banerjee told mid-day yesterday.

In an interview, skipper Kohli said that Saha is, "right up there in world cricket, among the very best. He's the best keeper in this format [Tests] right now," Another former selector, Raja Venkat felt that both Saha and pacer Mohammed Shami should get better deals. As per the current contracts, A+ category players get Rs 7 crore annually, while those in 'A' get R5 crore, 'B' get Rs 3 crore and 'C' get Rs 1 crore.

"It's absolutely wrong to give Saha a 'B' contract. He's a top-class wicketkeeper.

"I also feel that Shami [currently in category 'A'] should be in the A+ bracket alongside Jasprit Bumrah because Shami is also bowling equally well if not better than Bumrah," said Venkat.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates