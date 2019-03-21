RAW song Jee Len De is all about John Abraham and Mouni Roy's sizzling chemistry

bollywood

Sung by Mohit Chauhan, the number is composed by Raaj Aashoo and written by Murali Agarwal and Shabbir Ahmed. The song highlights the crackling chemistry between John Abraham and Mouni Roy's and their growing intimacy

John Abraham starrer RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) has gotten audiences interested with its edgy, gripping trailer. The makers of the film have released the third song from the film, Jee Len De. The song highlights the crackling chemistry between John and Mouni and their growing intimacy in this espionage thriller. Sung by Mohit Chauhan, the number is composed by Raaj Aashoo and written by Murali Agarwal and Shabbir Ahmed.

Speaking about the relationship she shares with John, Mouni says, "John has such an easy vibe. He's a simple person and you don't feel that you're around an A-list hero. Each time he said on set, 'Yaar, I'm like any other person', we would all turn around and give him that did you-just-say-that look! He's down to earth and he made me comfortable. He respected my experience as an actor."

Director Robbie Grewal says, "Jee Len De plays in the background at a most crucial point in the film. Both characters, played by Mouni and John, are dealing with crisis that challenges them. Tackling this also brings them closer to each other."

Set in the tumultuous period of 1968-71, RAW is based on true events which had an impact on the future of three countries- India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It was a period, which saw the subcontinent's most decisive battle marking the birth of Bangladesh. In just 13 days the Pakistan army surrender unconditionally to the Indian army, making the 1971 war one of the shortest in history. India's intelligence agencies, especially RAW, played a very crucial part in this conflict, which made every Indian action precise, impactful and deadly.

John Abraham essays the role of a RAW agent who chooses to serve his country and sacrifices everything he has, even his very existence.

Written & Directed by Robbie Grewal, the espionage thriller is a salute to those who serve the nation behind enemy lines and yet remain nameless, faceless and are often forgotten. The film also has a stellar ensemble star cast with Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikandar Kher & Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.

RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia, and Gary Grewal releases on 5th April 2019.

Also Read: Romeo Akbar Walter Vande Mataram song: A tribute to unsung heroes of 1971

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates