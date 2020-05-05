Ray in the spotlight

The sheer of range of characters in Satyajit Ray's films is one of the reasons why he is one of the greatest filmmakers India has ever produced. Starting from immortal ones like Goopy Gyne and Bagha Byne meant for children to more nuanced characters suitable for adults like Apu in the Pather Panchali series, he's covered them all, invariably treating them with a human lens despite what the storyline entailed.

The master director is now the focus of an online film festival called Masterstrokes, on the occasion of the centenary year of his birth. The Films Division of India is putting the event together, and the screenings include Inner Eye, Sadgati , and Rabindranath Tagore — which Ray directed himself — and two other films made on him by Gautam Ghose and Shyam Benegal.

Till May 6

Log on to filmsdivision.org

