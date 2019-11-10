Raza Foundations cancels Sewri procession

With Sunday marking the birth of Prophet Mohammad and being celebrated as Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi, there will be various processions carried out in the city by the Muslim community. With an eye on the festival, the preparations were going on in Sewri by the Raza Foundation but following the Ayodhya verdict, the foundation has decided to cancel the procession as they were not happy with the decision of the Supreme Court.

Maulana Aneeh Ashrafi of the Raza Foundation claimed that the decision has also been taken to maintain communal harmony as their procession witnesses a crowd of over 10,000. The festival spans 12 days, and sees various programmes in different areas.

Ashrafi said, "To ensure there is no law and order situation, we are cancelling our function. But we are also cancelling it as the verdict was not as expected. But we have to accept it anyway."

Others from the Govandi area felt the same. While many were busy with the festivities for Sunday, some were upset with the verdict. "But the mood was balanced as many were seen discussing the order. There were no harsh feelings as they accepted the apex Court's judgment. Some were also of the opinion that a review petition should be filed," he added.3

10k

No. of devotees that attend the Eid procession in Sewri

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates