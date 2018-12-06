Razdaar Michel will reveal all secrets: PM Narendra Modi

national

The British national is accused of paying kickbacks for securing the R3,600-crore VVIP helicopter deal

The van carrying Christian Michel the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, leaves after he was produced at a CBI court in Patiala House Courts, New Delhi. Pics/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal, would "reveal all the secrets" related to the scam.

"We don't know how far this issue will go," Modi said while addressing a rally here in Pali district of poll-bound Rajasthan, a day after Michel was brought to India following his extradition from Dubai.

Michel, a British national is accused of paying kickbacks to secure the '3,600 crore deal for 12 VVIP helicopters in 2007. The deal was scrapped in 2014 following the bribery allegations. He was brought to Delhi on Tuesday night and a court on Wednesday remanded him to five-day CBI custody.



"Under the regime of UPA, a VVIP chopper scam took place. After we came to power, a probe was conducted into it and one person from Dubai was found (allegedly) guilty for his involvement in the case. Now this 'razdaar' (custodian of secrets) will reveal all the secrets," the PM said. During his speech, Modi accused the Congress of being corrupt.

Attacking the Congress, he said the party has done very little for the poor and was only concerned about being in power.

