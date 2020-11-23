RBI becomes first central bank in the world to have one million Twitter followers

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The Reserve Bank of India on Sunday became the first central bank in the world to have more than one million followers on its Twitter handle.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das congratulated his colleagues on this occasion. Das has a separate Twitter handle with 1.37 lakh followers.

RBI Twitter account reaches one million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) November 22, 2020

"RBI Twitter account reaches one million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI," he tweeted.

India's monetary authority has beaten the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank on Twitter by emerging as the most popular central bank on the microblogging site with one million followers.

Currently, the RBI handle is followed by as many as 10,00,513 people around the world.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever