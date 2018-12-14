RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to steer first board meet today

national

The meeting will review the progress with respect of some of the decisions taken in the last meet on November 19

Shaktikanta Das

The central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under new Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet on Friday where the directors are likely to push for greater say in the decision making of the central bank.

The meeting will review the progress with respect of some of the decisions taken in the last meet on November 19. Amontg other things, the crucial board meeting is expected to take a stock of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which is under stress due to demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). A key agenda for the upcoming board meeting will be the governance issue - the role of central board in the decision making of the central bank.

