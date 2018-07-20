RBI to soon issue lavender Rs 100 notes

"All Rs 100 banknotes issued earlier will also continue to be legal tender," the central bank said, while announcing the issue of the new Rs 100 notes

Specimen Rs 100 notes to be issued by RBI. Pic/PTI

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it will soon issue new Rs 100 notes in lavender colour having motif of 'Rani ki Vav' — a stepwell located on the banks of Saraswati river in Gujarat's Patan. "All Rs 100 banknotes issued earlier will also continue to be legal tender," the central bank said, while announcing the issue of the new Rs 100 notes.

The note has designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse. Dimension of the banknote will be 66 mm x 142 mm, making it smaller than the current Rs 100 notes.

"As is normal, when a new design of banknote is introduced, printing and supply of these notes for distribution to public through the banking channel will gradually increase," said the RBI.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever