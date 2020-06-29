RBL Bank's Chatbot 'RBL Cares', now enables banking transactions

This picture has been used for representation purpose

RBL Bank has now enabled additional banking transactions and added a host of new features to 'RBL Cares', its AI-powered conversational Chatbot that can provide real-time customer service assistance on a range of questions related to banking and credit card products and services.

The Chatbot has been built in partnership with Senseforth.ai, a leader in the Conversational AI space. It has successfully answered over four million queries in less than six months of its launch in January, 2020, with an accuracy of over 95 per cent.

In addition to helping customers find answers to their queries, RBL Cares also enables them to check account balance, credit card balance and statement; block/ unblock debit and credit card, manage beneficiaries, request a cheque book, request stop payment, enable/disable international transaction on credit card, update email ID, reset PIN and find their credit score.

The new feature facilitates transactions like fund transfers via NEFT or IMPS. Information related to the COVID-19 moratorium facility can also be accessed through this chatbot.

"We are enthused by the response we have received on our platform, RBL Cares. During the nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic, we witnessed a huge surge of approximately 500 per cent in our chatbot conversations. We implemented the bot to provide a convenient and quick service experience to our customers and enable them to perform banking activities from the comfort of their couch," said Sunny Uberai, Head-Client Services of RBL Bank said.

"RBL Cares is a true example of how AI-powered Conversational Banking can drive financial adoption and make banking simple for everyone," said Shridhar Marri, CEO and Co-founder of Senseforth.ai, while speaking about the development.

