RBSE 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results declared at rajresults.nic.in

Students can now check their RBSE 10th Result 2019 online

After a month-long wait, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 has been announced on Monday. Students can check their result at their official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Students are required to note that Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 declared online today is provisional. So they are required to collect the original documents from their respective institutes.

As thousands of students visiting the official website it may face technical glitches or may slow down. Students can check their the BSER 10th Result 2019 on Jagran Josh as well.

Steps To Check UK Board Class 10 Result 2019

Visit rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com

Enter your valid Roll Number

Click Submit to get your result

Reportedly, as many as 11 lakh students have appeared for the class 10 exams this year. Every year 15 lakh plus candidates register for the Rajasthan Board examinations, which are considered for admission to undergraduate courses in the colleges.

More than 6,000 secondary education and senior secondary education schools are affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. The board under its jurisdiction conducts evaluation examinations through Secondary School Examination and Senior Secondary Examination.

Moreover, the BSER conducts science talent search examination and national talent search examination too. The board also promotes Sanskrit and cultural studies and has a unique course structure in the form of Varishtha Upadhayay Parisksha at the 10+2 level.

