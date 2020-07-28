RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan class 10 results declared. Check at rajresults.nic.in

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the RBSE Class 10 Results today at 4 pm. Students who appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th examinations can check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Steps to check RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2020:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

and Click on 'RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2020' link

Enter your credentials and log in

Your RBSE Class 10th Result will appear on the screen

Take a print out of the results for future reference

This year, over 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th examinations. On Monday, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had taken to Twitter to inform students that the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2020 will be declared at around 4 pm on June 28.

This year, the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th examinations were held from March 14 to 27. However, due to the nation-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis, some papers were postponed. The pending exams for vocational papers, social science, and mathematics were conducted from June 27 to 30.

The Rajasthan Board already declared the RBSE class 12th Arts Results on July 21 while the RBSE class 12 Science and Commerce results on July 8 and 13 respectively. Last year, a total of 79.85 percent of students passed the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examinations. The pass percentage of girls was stood at 80.35 pc while that of boys was 79.45 pc.

